Two mortar shells found, defused in Jammu-Poonch,

Poonch/Jammu, July 4 (PTI) Security personnel recovered two mortar shells in the border areas of Jammu and Poonch districts and defused them safely on Thursday, officials said.

A mortar shell was noticed by locals of Salotri near Higher Secondary School, Jhulass in the Poonch district and they immediately informed police, they said.

The timely intervention by police averted a potential disaster, they said. In Jammu, on the information provided by some locals, an old shell was recovered by a team of Army in Khour area of Akhnoor belt, they said, adding that it was defused safely. PTI COR/AB MNK MNK