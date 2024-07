Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) Two mortar shells were found near the Ban toll plaza along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here on Tuesday, officials said.

The mortar shells were noticed abandoned in a ditch by police and security forces during joint patrolling this morning.

They said the experts of the bomb disposal squad were immediately rushed to the scene and both the explosive devices were safely defused around noon. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 DV DV