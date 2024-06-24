Two motorcycle-borne men stop car, steal Rs 26.5 lakh in Nanded; video goes viral

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons robbed Rs 26.5 lakh after stopping a car in Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday evening, a police official said.

The incident, which was captured by CCTV cameras and footage of which went viral, took place near Eidgah Maidan in Deglur, he added.

"Two persons stopped a car being driven by complainant Kamlakar Narbhage, who had withdrawn cash from a bank. They took out the bag containing the cash and fled on their motorcycle. A case of robbery has been registered and efforts are on to trace and nab the duo," the Deglur police station official said. PTI ZA BNM