Two motorcyclists die after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 22 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Kakati village in Belagavi taluk, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Saksham Patil (20) and Siddharth Patil (23), residents of Goundagav village, died on the spot in the accident that occurred on the National Highway late Tuesday, they said.

According to police, the duo was riding from their village to the Siddheshwar Temple in Kakati. While on the National Highway, their bike was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle, suspected to be a heavy vehicle, which fled the scene.

Due to the impact of the collision, both of them died instantly, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

A case has been registered at the Kakati Police Station, and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and apprehend the driver, police added. PTI AMP SSK KH