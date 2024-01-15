Two motorcyclists injured by kite string in Odisha's Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) Two motorcyclists were injured in Odisha's Cuttack district when kite string got wrapped around their necks on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Balikuda on the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road when they were travelling to Cuttack from Niali on a motorcycle. One person sustained injury on his neck while the pillion rider sustained injuries in his hand and palm, the police said.

It was suspected that the duo were injured by banned Chinese manja (kite string). The injured persons have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and their health condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Earlier, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra had warned people and shopkeepers that action will be taken against those who sell and use banned Chinese manja. PTI BBM RG