Two MP cops suspended for birthday celebration with man with criminal record

Mandsaur, Jan 20 (PTI) Two Madhya Pradesh police assistant sub inspectors were suspended after a video showing them taking part in a birthday celebration in the company of a person with a criminal record went viral on social media, an official said on Monday.

ASIs Sunil Tomar and Jagdish Thakur, posted at Nai Abadi police station, have been suspended, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told PTI.

"In the video, the two are seen cutting a cake with a man identified as Pappu Dayma, a resident of Dodiyameena under YD Nagar police station limits. Dayma has a past criminal record. Tomar and Thakur have been suspended and city superintendent of police (CSP) Mandsaur has been ordered to probe the video," Anand said.

In the video, a group of people can be seen celebrating, with two persons wearing garlands. A cake was cut and the participants can be seen feeding it to each other. PTI ADU BNM