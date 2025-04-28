Two MP cops suspended on BJYM worker's complaint about misbehaviour

Jabalpur, Apr 28 (PTI) Two policemen were suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activist during a helmet checking drive in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, an official said on Monday.

BJYM worker Pawan Sharma had complained that two policemen misbehaved with him last Saturday in Tilwara area, he added.

"Head constable Jaishankar Chouhan and constable Ajay Baghel have been suspended on the complaint of Pawan Sharma. A departmental inquiry has been ordered," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma told PTI.

Police teams engaged in such checking are instructed to behave properly with citizens, he added.

Sharma had said he was beaten up after being taken to the police station.