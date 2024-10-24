Two MP power distributions employees held for bribery in Indore

Indore, Oct 24 (PTI) A junior engineer and one more staffer of the state-run Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company were held on Thursday here by the Lokayukta police for alleged bribery, an official said.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Anirudh Wadhiya identified the accused as junior engineer Pushpendra Sahu and staffer Azharuddin Querashi.

The duo was held for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to give electricity connection to a house, he said.

"They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act but have not been arrested. Further probe is underway," the Deputy SP said. PTI HWP LAL BNM