Two MSEDCL employees booked for teen’s electrocution death in Thane district

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) A case has been registered against two employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy due to electrocution in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The Ulhasnagar police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against senior technician Sudhir Ramdas Pagare and contractual worker Rupesh Rajaram Thakare under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said that the victim, Ayush Ramchander Rai, a resident of the Punjabi Colony area of Ulhasnagar, was electrocuted after coming in contact with an open wire amid rains on July 28, 2025.

The teen's family had reported a power fault on July 22, and the two accused reportedly performed temporary repairs on the roof, but left live joints exposed without insulation tape, the official said.

The boy got electrocuted six days later while he was helping his father place plastic sheets on the roof during the rains, he said, adding that the case was registered following an internal inquiry. PTI COR ARU