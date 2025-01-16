Two multi-seater cruises brought for G-20 meet in Jharkhand to be dispatched for Mahakumbh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 16 (PTI) Two multi-seater fully air-conditioned cruises, which were brought to Patratu Lake Resort in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for G-20 delegates in March 2023, will be sent to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh devotees.

The cruises — a 65-seater and a 100-seater — both currently in operation at the resort, will be transported to Prayagraj with the help of a mega trailer, according to a Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) official on Thursday.

JTDC had brought the 65-seater AC cruise from a Gujarat-based company. However, due to a traffic issue, it arrived a day after the delegates visited Ramgarh, resulting in the delegates missing out on the luxury ride. Now, the cruise will be repurposed for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, an official added.

Arun Singh, senior manager at Patratu Lake Resort, confirmed both the cruises will be dispatched to Prayagraj. "As a result, tourists visiting Patratu Lake Resort will not be able to ride the cruises for about a month, but other boating options, such as motorboats, paddleboats, and manually operated boats, will still be available," he added.

Shashank Kumar, senior manager at the Gujarat-based Antartica SeaWorld Company, said the loading work for dispatch is currently underway. PTI COR BS MNB