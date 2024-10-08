Two Mumbai cops come to aid of motorist stuck on sea link after car tyre burst

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Two Mumbai Police personnel are being lauded for offering timely help to a motorist stuck on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link after a tyre of his car burst on Tuesday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Vilas Vatkar and head constable Uday Mayekar, posted with Bandra police station, responded immediately after the motorist rang up the Mumbai Police control room, an official said.

The motorist, who identified himself as Saurabh, appreciated Bandra Police for quick response.

"Sir, I was stuck on Worli Bandra Sea Link as my car tyre had burst. I called 100 Helpline. In turn, ASI Vilas Vatkar and HC Uday Mayekar called me back in no time. They reached the spot quickly and rescued me and my car out of the sea link. They were kind enough to offer me water and well directed," Saurabh tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar stated that the promptness shown by two policemen elevates the trust of Mumbaikars in us. PTI ZA NSK