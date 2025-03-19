Two Mumbai cops held for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Two Mumbai Police personnel were arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for releasing a car impounded for the investigation in a road accident case, an ACB official said on Wednesday.

The main accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sunil Desai, had allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 from the complainant who was booked in a road accident case and his car impounded.

After negotiations, Desai allegedly agreed to accept Rs 20,000, the official said.

He said the ACB stepped in after receiving a complaint against Desai. ACB officials arrested constable Shendge for accepting the bribe on Tuesday. Desai was also held.

The duo is attached to the MHB police station. They were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK