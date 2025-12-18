Two Mumbai natives held with over 8 kg of gold at Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 18 (PTI) Two Mumbai residents were arrested with over 8 kg of gold worth around Rs 8 crore during a check here, excise officials said.

The arrested persons were identified as Sankith Ajay Jain (28) and Hidesh Shivram Selanki (23).

According to excise officials, the duo were intercepted during an inspection of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Coimbatore bound for Kottarakkara at the Walayar check post.

A search of their baggage revealed gold ornaments weighing 8.69 kg, wrapped in polythene.

During interrogation, the accused claimed they had travelled from Mumbai to deliver the ornaments to a jewellery shop in Thrissur.

However, excise officials found that the duo were travelling without valid documents.

The accused were later handed over to the enforcement wing of the state GST department for further action. PTI TBA SSK