Two murder accused arrested after police encounter in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Two accused in a murder case were arrested here on Friday morning following an encounter with the police in which both of them were shot in the legs, officials said. The two accused -- Anurag Gupta and Ashish Pandey -- were admitted to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College here, they said, adding that two firearms and a motorcycle have been seized from them.

The duo are accused of fatally shooting a 28-year-old man in this district on November 7, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Sunil Kumar Singh said.

With these arrests, five people have been nabbed in connection with the murder case. Three of them were arrested on November 12, the ASP said. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD