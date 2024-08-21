Two murder accused held after brief encounter in Haryana's Palwal

Palwal, Aug 21 (PTI) Two murder accused were arrested after a brief encounter near Hasanpur village here last night, police on Wednesday said.

Two country-made pistols were recovered from the accused, who are currently being interrogated, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj alias Manku and Mukesh alias Mukki, who were wanted in the murder of Vishnu in Maholi village, police said.

The duo murdered Vishnu, a resident of Kashipur Nangla, due to an old rivalry on August 14, they said.

Palwal DSP Vishal Kumar said that Sub Inspector Deepak Gulia, the in-charge of anti vehicle theft staff, got information that the two accused involved in Vishnu murder case are hiding in Hasanpur area.

Based on the information, Hasanpur Police Station in-charge Inspector Sanjeev Kumar along with his team raided the spot where the police party warned the hiding accused to surrender, but they directly attacked the police party, he added.

"The accused were arrested in retaliatory action and two country-made pistols were recovered from their possession. During the encounter both the accused were injured and were admitted to the hospital. Further investigation is underway, the DSP said. PTI COR AS AS