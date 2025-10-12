Two murder accused held after encounter in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Police have arrested two people accused of killing a businessman, following an encounter here, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh on Sunday said that the incident occurred during a check at Rampur Asli Morh in the Garhwar police station area at around 1.30 am on the intervening night of October 11 and October 12.

The police signalled three people coming on a motorcycle to stop. But instead of stopping, they opened fire with the intention of killing them and tried to escape.

Subsequently, the motorcycle of the criminals skidded on the road, and they were surrounded by the police. They opened fire on the police again, and in retaliatory action, Raghavendra Pratap Singh alias Dhuran Singh (27) and Angad Kumar (23) were shot in their legs. Both were arrested and admitted to the hospital.

The SP said that another youth riding a motorcycle, Niranjan Singh of Trikalpur village, fled the scene with the vehicle.

He said that during the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had attacked a tent businessman named Ejazul Haq inside his shop in Trikalpur village, with their associates, in the Garhwar police station area on the night of September 28. He died two days ago while undergoing treatment in Varanasi, police said.

