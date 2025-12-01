Two murder plots in Rajasthan, Delhi foiled as Haryana Police nabs seven active gang members

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) in Sonipat has arrested seven active members of the Rohit Godara-Naveen Baksar gang, foiling two planned murders in Rajasthan and Delhi, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, police said the arrests were made during a joint operation carried out by the STF on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1. The action marks a significant blow to one of north India’s most active criminal networks, it said.

According to the statement, the arrested accused have been identified as Rohit alias Katwaliya, Mohammad Sajid, Manav Kumar, Vikas Pal, Happy Singh, Jabargang Singh and Vijay Kumar.

Seven pistols, including five factory-made foreign pistols and two country-made pistols, 197 live rounds, and eight mobile phones were recovered from them.

Gangster Rohit Godara, from Rajasthan, operates the gang from abroad and controls criminal activities across Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, it said.

"He is associated with criminals such as Naveen Baksar, Mahendra Saharan, Virendra Charan, Rahul Rinau, and Manoj Diggu, who are living abroad on forged passports while conducting extortion, firing, contract killings, intimidation, and murders,” the police said.

The gang lures youth into crime through social media, glorifying gangster culture, and trapping them with the promise of money and opportunities abroad, the statement said.

The STF had been tracking the group for weeks and apprehended the seven accused along with illegal weapons.

Initial investigation revealed their involvement in weapon supply, reconnaissance, fund collection, firing preparations and planning sensitive criminal acts for the gang. Most of them have previous criminal cases. PTI SUN OZ OZ