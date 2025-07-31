Two murder suspects arrested after encounter with police in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Two murder suspects were arrested following an encounter with police here, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs in the encounter that took place on Wednesday night. Police recovered illegal firearms, cartridges, and a motorcycle from their possession.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said a police team conducting checks on the Mawana-Phalavada road tried to stop the two riding a motorcycle.

The two opened fire at the police. In the retaliatory firing, the two were injured.

The arrested accused were identified as Suhail alias Devil and Ballu alias Zia Mehndi. They were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their head The two were wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man named Sunil on July 15.

Based on the FIR in the case, four suspects were identified. A hunt is on for the two other absconding accused.