Two murder suspects held after encounter in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Two wanted criminals carrying rewards of Rs 25,000 each were arrested after an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Tuesday, police said.

SP (City) Preeti Verma said the encounter took place around 2.30 am in the Sipri Bazar area when the police confronted the accused wanted in connection with a murder committed on September 8.

In retaliatory firing, Rahul Yadav (34) and Narendra alias Kallu Yadav (35), residents of Bhojla village, sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were admitted to the hospital, Verma said.

The police allegedly recovered two country-made pistols and cartridges from their possession. So far, 14 people have been arrested in the case, officials added.