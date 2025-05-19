Two murdered in separate incidents in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 19 (PTI) A history-sheeter was killed in the early hours of Monday in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said.

Farooq alias Sonu Chuti Amin Sheikh (27) was stabbed to death in Bhilgaon allegedly by rival gangster Sunil Sarangpure and his aides, the official said.

The murder may be linked to a reported tip off he gave to Lakadganj police, which led to Sarangpure's arrest in a robbery case, the official said. The latter was out on bail in the case.

In the evening, Mohan alias Bablu Mishra (37) was killed during a heated argument in Ambe Nagar in Pardi, another official said.

"He was allegedly attacked by one Abhishek Kamble and his friend. Mishra was killed on the spot," the official added. PTI COR BNM