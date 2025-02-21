Two murders in Nagpur, one arrested

Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Two men including one with criminal record were murdered in Nagpur city in the last 24 hours, police said on Friday evening.

Sonu alias Deepak Vijay Wasnik (44), who had criminal cases registered against him and was recently released from prison, was visiting his sister-in-law in Rambagh area on Thursday evening, police said.

He had a heated argument over money with Akash Prafulla Meshram (28), a relative, while drinking liquor. Meshram, along with Sonu Ramteke and Dattu Paserkar, allegedly attacked Wasnik with a stone and he died at hospital, said an official of Imambada police station.

While Meshram was arrested, his accomplices remain at large.

In the second case, Vihang Manish Rangari (24) was allegedly fatally stabbed on Thursday night at a wedding in Yashodhara Nagar by Birju Deepak Wadhe (30), a local goon, and his friends.

Wadhe was angry as a woman at the wedding function had rejected his advances, and created a scene. He and his friends allegedly stabbed Rangari when the latter intervened.

Police have launched a manhunt for Wadhe and others, said an official of Yashodhara Nagar police station. PTI COR KRK