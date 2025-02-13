Two narcotics smugglers detained with heroin in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) Two persons were detained and more than a kilogramme of heroin was seized from them near the border area of Punjab's Amritsar district, a BSF official said on Thursday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops and personnel from the Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force nabbed the duo near Chota Fatehwal village, the official said.

Two packets of heroin, weighing a total 1.1 kilogrammes, were seized from the duo. Both are residents of Sarang Dev village, the BSF official said.

They were involved in smuggling narcotics from Pakistan using drones, the official added. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM