Two Navi Mumbai men booked for storing hazardous petroleum product without permits

Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against two individuals for allegedly handling and storing a hazardous petroleum product without proper permits in Navi Mumbai's Uran town, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed on Tuesday at the Uran police station under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and Petroleum Rules against the accused identified as Anmolsingh Sethi and Kavishi Singh, they said, adding the product's stock worth nearly Rs 14 lakh was also seized.

The duo had handled and stored process oil 40, a highly inflammable substance, without permission from relevant authorities at a parking area in Uran in April, said the police.

The FIR was registered following the receipt of laboratory reports confirming the hazardous nature of the substance.

The police seized the petroleum product's stock valued at Rs 13.80 lakh, along with a container truck and other vehicles worth Rs 21.40 lakh, according to the police.

The accused handled the hazardous chemical despite lacking the necessary permits and being aware of the potential risks to human safety due to the highly inflammable nature of the substance, they said. PTI COR RSY