Two Naxalites carrying collective reward of Rs 11 lakh held in Chhattisgarh

Mohla/Bijapur, Aug 7 (PTI) Two Naxalites carrying a collective reward of Rs 11 lakh on their heads were arrested from two districts in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

Shrikant Punem was apprehended following an encounter between security forces and Maoists in a forest of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district at 4pm on Wednesday, the district's Superintendent of Police YP Singh said.

The exchange of fire took place in the forest of Khursekhurd village under Madanwada police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 27th and 44th battalions of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, he said.

The offensive was launched as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Prayas' against Naxalites in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, which shares a border with Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, he said.

On finding security personnel zeroing on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest, though one of them was rounded up during the search of the area, he said.

"Punem hails from Gangaloor area of Bijapur district and was divisional committee member of the Maoists. He was presently heading Aundhi-Mohla joint area committee as its commander. He was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh. One 9 mm pistol, four live cartridges, one mobile phone, Rs 11,080 cash, and Maoist documents were recovered from his possession," the SP said.

The search operation in the area is ongoing to trace the ultras, he added.

In separate action, Shankar Kursam (36), a wanted Maoist janmilitia commander, was arrested from the forest between Peddapal and Hirmagunda villages in Bijapur district, a local official said.

"A joint team of DRG and CRPF's 85th battalion was involved in this action. Kursam was wanted in several Naxal-related incidents, including triggering an IED blast near Singar Bahar Nala on April 9 this year in which a CRPF jawan was killed and the murder of a civilian in Mankeli village on December 23, 2023," the official said.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head while the Bijapur SP had separately announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest, the official added. PTI COR TKP BNM