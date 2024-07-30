Two Naxalites carrying cumulative Rs 25 lakh rewards surrender in Kabirdham

Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh), Jul 30 (PTI) Two Naxalites, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 25 lakh on their heads in three different states, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Tuesday, police said.

Laxman Madkam alias Dinesh and Bhima alias Ashok alias Anil turned themselves in, citing disappointment with atrocities committed by senior Naxalites and "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

Madkam was a member of the Vistaar Platoon No. 2/Bhoramdev Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit, he added.

He carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 10 lakh in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the official said.

Madkam was involved in seven incidents of Maoist violence in Kabirdham and four such acts in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts of Chhattisgarh, he added.

The second surrendered Naxalite, Bhima, was active as a member of battalion No. 1 of the banned Maoist organization, the official informed.

He carried a collective reward of Rs 15 lakh in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the official added.

Bhima was involved in digging roads, felling trees to block pathways and putting up Maoists posters and banners, he said.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, the official added.