Two Naxalites carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty arrested in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Jul 9 (PTI) Two hardcore Naxalites carrying a collective bounty of Rs 10 lakh were arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, police said.

As per an official release, the duo were involved in violence against security forces and had murdered a man at Pengunda in the district.

The C-60 Pranhita squad, which was conducting an anti-Naxal operation, found two persons roaming suspiciously in the limits of the Bhamragad sub-division and took them into custody, it said.

The duo, Ravi Mura Pallo (33), was an action team commander, and Doba Korake Wadde (31) was a member of the Bhamragad LOS, the release said.

Both were involved in the murder of one Dinesh Gawde in Pengunda village in November 2023.

Pallo carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh and was involved in an encounter, arson and three murders, while Wadde, with Rs 2 lakh bounty, had 18 crimes to his name, the release said. PTI COR CLS ARU