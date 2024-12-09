Two Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur for murder former sarpanch

Bijapur, Dec 9 (PTI) Two Naxalites were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in connection with the December 4 murder of a former sarpanch, a police official said on Monday.

Sannu Korsa alisa Gutta (45) and Pandru Ursa (35) were apprehended by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police from a forest near Mosla-Durdha village in Naimed on Sunday, the official said.

Former Kader panchayat sarpanch Sukhram Avlam was abducted and killed on December 4 when he had gone to his farm, the official said.

"Korsa is the head of the Maoists' Mosla Janatana sarkar squad and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, while Ursa is jan-militia platoon deputy commander," he informed.

After killing Avlam, Naxalites had left pamphlets at the spot claiming he had helped police set up a camp in the area, the official added.

"During interrogation, the two have shared details of other Naxalites involved in the murder. Efforts are on to trace them," the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM