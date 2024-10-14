Two Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur for setting ablaze construction vehicles in 2023

Bijapur, Oct 14 (PTI) Two Naxalites allegedly involved in setting ablaze vehicles deployed for construction work were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, a police official said.

Jitendra Sodhi (38) and Beladi Ramchandram (27) were apprehended by Chhattisgarh Armed Force and local police in Karkavaya-Meghapur area under Bhopalpatnam police station limits, he said.

"The duo had set ablaze vehicles involved in construction work on Poshanpalli-Gorgunda route on February 28 last year," he added. PTI COR BNM