Two Naxalites held with six muzzle loading guns in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Sep 26 (PTI) Two Naxalites were arrested and firearms were recovered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said.

Vanjam Hunga (35) and Sodhi Nande (33) were apprehended from Polampalli village under Pamed police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation launched by 228th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and local police, he said.

"Hunga and Nande were militia members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) Polampalli Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC). Information provided by the duo led to recovery of six muzzle loading guns from the forests of Padalu near Polampalli village," the official said.

Preliminary probe has found the two hid the firearms to supply it to ultras, he said. PTI COR BNM