Two Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter; CM Sai hails security forces

Sukma, Mar 1 (PTI) Two Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, a police official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said 67 hardcore Naxalites have been neutralised in the last 60 days in the state’s Bastar range and called the achievement proof of the courage and commitment of the security personnel.

The gunfight broke out around 9 am in the forest of Gundrajgudem village under the Kistaram police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard and CRPF’s elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation launched on Friday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, he said.

After the intermittent exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two Naxalites, including a woman, clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered from the encounter site, the SP said.

Blood stains found at the spot indicate that several other Naxalites were either killed or injured in the gunfight, he said, adding that a search operation by security forces was still underway in the area.

With this encounter, 83 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in the state so far this year. Of them, 67 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Sukma.

The CM said in a statement, “A total of 67 hardcore Naxalites have been killed in the last 60 days in Bastar range. This is proof of the courage and commitment of our security forces. I salute their indomitable courage.” Ever since the double-engine government (referring to BJP rule at the Centre and in the state) took charge in Chhattisgarh, the fight to end Naxalism has intensified. In the last 13 months, over 300 Naxalites have been killed, more than 985 surrendered and 1,177 were arrested, Sai said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji have resolved that Naxalism will be completely eliminated by March 31, 2026, and we are heading rapidly towards fulfilling this resolution,” he added. PTI COR TKP ARU NR