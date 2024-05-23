Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, May 23 (PTI) Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the Narayanpur-Bijapur districts border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The gunfight broke out around 11 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, which is still underway, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

“So far bodies of two Naxalites and weapons have been recovered from the encounter site,” he said.

The operation, involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bastar districts, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force – all units of state police – was launched based on inputs about the presence of cadres from Indravati Area Committee of Maoists, he said.

The operation is continuing and further details are awaited, he added.

With this incident, 107 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state. PTI COR TKP NR