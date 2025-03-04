Two Naxalites killed in faction feud in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Mar 4 (PTI) Two Naxalites were allegedly killed in a factional feud in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), and the incident happened in the Bandgaon police station area at the border of West Singhbhum and Khunti districts, they said.

The dispute stemmed from the deceased persons' plan to break away from the PLFI and create a separate organisation, SP of West Singhbhum Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The incident is suspected to have taken place on Sunday night and the bodies were recovered by the police on Monday, he said.

Those killed had been to jail in the past, he added.

A pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the spot, the SP said. PTI BS SOM