Two Naxalites killed in police encounter in Jharkhand

Chatra, Oct 10 (PTI) Two Naxalites were killed in a police encounter in Jharkhand’s Ganiotri forest, around 170 km from Ranchi, officials said on Thursday.

The two are Harendra Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), and his associate Ishwar Ganjhu.

Another Naxalite, Gopal Ganjhu, was arrested at the scene, the officials said, adding that encounter happened on Wednesday night.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta confirmed the deaths of Ganjhu (also known by several aliases, including Ramdas Bhogta and Netaji) and Ishwar Ganjhu (alias Ghutari Ganjhu) during the encounter.

The two were involved in the ambush and killing of two Chatra district force personnel, Sukhan Ram and Sikandar Singh.

During the encounter, police recovered an AK-47 rifle, a country-made firearm, three live AK-47 bullets, a motorcycle, and four mobile phones.

Harendra Ganjhu had 48 pending cases against him, while Ishwar Ganjhu had about a dozen cases.