Two Naxalites with cumulative bounty of Rs 18 lakh surrender in Gadchiroli

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Two Naxalites, including a woman, carrying cumulative reward of Rs 18 lakh on their heads surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a police official said on Thursday.

He identified the surrendered cadre as woman ultra Kanta alias Kantakka alias Mandi Galu Pallo (56), who was divisional committee member (DVCM) of Bhamragad local organising squad (LOS), and Suresh alias Warlu Irpa Majji (30).

"Pallo is a resident of Gudanjur in Bhamragad. Majji was member of Bhamragad LOS. They laid down arms before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF due to disillusionment with the Maoist ideology," he said.

Kanta was recruited in the Madded LOS in 1993 and rose to become DVCM in 2008. She also worked with Krantikari Mahila Sanghtan in Tipagad, Chatgaon and Kasansur LOS until 2015, before being transferred to staff, supply team, the official said.

"She was involved in 11 cases, which included seven encounters and one arson. Majji was recruited as member of Bhamragad LOS in 2021 and worked until September 2024. He was also the bodyguard for DVCM Raju Veladi, alias Kalamsai (Bhamragad LOS) till date. He was involved in one encounter," the official said. PTI DC BNM