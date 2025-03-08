Two Naxalites with Rs 2 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur, Mar 8 (PTI) Two Naxalites, involved in several instances of Maoist violence and carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, police officials said.

Sukhram Farsik and Pandru Farsik turned themselves in before security personnel, citing the “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, an official said.

The official said that Sukhram was the Gangaloor Area Committee party member of the outlawed Maoists organisation and Pandru worked as the ‘Jantana Sarkar’ head under the Burji Revolutionary Party Committee.

Both had taken part in many instances of Maoist violence and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he said.

Sukhram and Pandru told the police that they were drawn to the state’s government’s rehabilitation drive ‘Niyad Nellanar’ to help Naxalites integrate into the mainstream.

They will receive benefits under the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy for Naxals, he said.

So far this year, 48 Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur, which is a part of the seven-district Bastar division.

The state has launched the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme to ensure basic amenities and benefits of welfare projects reach Naxal-affected villages. PTI COR NR