Two Naxals arrested in Jharkhand; arms and ammunition seized

Simdega (Jharkhand), Dec 28 (PTI) Two Naxals belonging to the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) outfit were arrested in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Thursday and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said.

The duo, identified as Surendra Yadav (22) alias Shravan Kumar and Devlal Singh alias Deo Kumar Singh (28), were allegedly involved in setting fire to equipment engaged in the construction of Kolebira-Manoharpur Road on November 23.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the two PLFI rebels in Kolebira during the day, Superintendent of Police Saurabh Kumar said.

A 7.65mm pistol, a country-made pistol of 0.315mm bore, two cartridges, PLFI leaflets, a mobile phone, a diary and a motorcycle were seized from their possession, he said, adding several cases are pending against the arrested duo. PTI COR BS ACD