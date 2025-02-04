Two Naxals arrested with explosives in Sukma district

Sukma: Two Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were arrested and explosives seized from them in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

Muchaki Deva (36) and Muchaki Joga (32) were apprehended by the local police and Chhattisgarh Armed Force during an area domination exercise in the Kerlapal area, an official said.

Joga, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was a Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) commander under the Gogunda Panchayat of the outlawed organization CPI (Maoist), while Deva was its militia member, he said.

CNM is a cultural wing of Maoists.

A tiffin improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 3kg, two detonators and cordex wire (used in bombs) were seized from them, the official said.

After the arrest, the duo told the police they were planning to target security personnel with the explosives seized from them, he added.

Deva and Joga were produced before a local court which sent them to prison.