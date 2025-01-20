Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Gariaband, Jan 20 (PTI) Security forces gunned down two Naxalites in an encounter on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said.

The exchange of fire occurred in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border during an anti-Naxal operation by security personnel, a police official said.

The bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the site, he said.

With the latest incident, 28 Naxalites have been killed so far in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in January.

In a major operation, 12 Naxalites were killed by security personnel in Bijapur district on January 16.

A total of 219 Naxals were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in 2024, officials had said. PTI Cor TKP NSK