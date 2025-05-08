Two NCPs should come together, be part of ruling combine, says MLA of Sharad Pawar-led party

Pune, May 8 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Uttam Jankar on Thursday made a pitch for a merger with the rival Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and joining the ruling alliance.

Jankar, who represents the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur district, said he and three other MLAs from the region have conveyed their view to party supremo Sharad Pawar.

"We four MLAs from Solapur have discussed the matter with (state unit chief) Jayant Patil, and he has conveyed our views to Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar). Our collective view is the two factions should come together and be part of the ruling (BJP-led) alliance. Be it MLAs or MPs, we have been presenting our stand," Jankar said.

"If it happens, grassroots workers will be able to work cohesively. The reunion will be welcomed and it will strengthen the party," he said.

The NCP founded by Sharad Pawar split down the middle in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him walked away to join the ruling alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Jankar, who defeated the BJP's Ram Satpute by over 13,000 votes in Malshiras, had subsequently led a protest by residents of Markadwadi village demanding fresh voting at their polling booth. The villagers raised doubts over EVMs, claiming Satpute polled more votes than Jankar in the village.

The MLA, meanwhile, praised Ajit Pawar, saying that despite political differences during the campaign, the latter extended help in resolving water issues in the area.

"I had approached Ajit Dada for some development work and he responded positively. A reunion of the two NCPs would be good, but whatever (Sharad) Pawar saheb decides will be acceptable," Jankar said.

On the reasons behind some NCP (SP) MLAs' desire to join the ruling side, Jankar said: "Every MLA wants development in their constituency. For various works, support from the government is essential."