Two neighbours suffer severe burns as they enter flat to check gas leak in Thane

Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) A man and a woman suffered severe burns after they entered a neighbouring flat following a cooking gas leakage in Maharashtra’s Thane on Wednesday night, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 9 pm in flat number 402 on the fourth floor of a building at Sabe Gaon, the official said. Initially, officials had attributed the accident to a cylinder blast.

Alarmed by the gas leak, Prerna Lambe (40) of flat no. 401 and Shantilal Solanki (45) of 403 entered flat no. 402. As they stepped inside, the gas ignited, leaving the two seriously injured, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The two were rushed to the Kalwa civic hospital, he said.

Local firemen and a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the civic corporation reached the spot and put out the fire in an hour, he said. PTI COR NR