Two Nepalese citizens killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Two Nepalese citizens travelling in a car were killed and three others were injured when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided with their car here on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Balbase and Anil Sapkora (27), natives of Nepal, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said that Balbase was returning home from Punjab with his wife and some other people in a car. A UP roadways bus coming from the opposite direction hit them near the Ramnagar area.

Balbase and Sapkora died in the accident while Sharda Belbase, Tek Bahadur and his wife Dhankala were injured and have been hospitalised, Kumar said.

Advertisment

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG