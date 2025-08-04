Two Nepalese nationals held in Delhi with nearly 3,000 smuggled Chinese e-cigarettes

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two Nepalese nationals for allegedly smuggling the banned Chinese e-cigarettes into the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Bishwanath Barai (25) and Ganga Ram Choudhary (30), were nabbed near Ajmeri Gate while attempting to deliver a consignment, he said.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said that 2,970 e-cigarettes of 11 different flavours were recovered from the possession of the accused, along with a rented e-rickshaw used for transporting the contraband.

Sharing the details, the DCP said police received a tip-off on August 1 about the movement of Bishwanath Barai, allegedly involved in an international racket supplying banned e-cigarettes in India.

A trap was laid near Deshbandhu Gupta road, Paharganj flyover, and Ajmeri Gate red light. An informer identified the suspects in an e-rickshaw at Ajmeri Gate. When the driver was signalled to stop, the two passengers tried to flee but were apprehended by the team.

"During the search, 15 white plastic sacks were found in the vehicle, each containing two cardboard boxes. These boxes contained e-cigarettes of 11 flavours," DCP Valsan said.

The consignment had been smuggled from China through Nepal and routed to India via tourist buses. These were being sold in Delhi at Rs 1,100 per piece, Valsan said.

During interrogation, Barai told police that he operated two shops in Nepal's Bharwa city. His associates in Kathmandu, identified as Pinku and Amit, were responsible for importing e-cigarettes from China. He and Choudhary would then distribute them illegally in Nepal, Bihar and Delhi.

The accused further revealed that they had earlier supplied e-cigarettes in Karol Bagh, Janpath Market and Connaught Place.

On August 1, Barai allegedly met a prospective buyer named Tinku in Karol Bagh and handed over 30 samples. A bulk delivery was arranged for later that day, following which the duo loaded the consignment into a rented e-rickshaw and headed towards the delivery point near Ajmeri Gate, where they were arrested.

The DCP said efforts are on to trace the supply source in China and identify others involved in the transnational smuggling network.