Two new Additional Judges sworn in at Andhra Pradesh HC

Amaravati, Jan 24 (PTI) A Hari Haranadha Sarma and Y Lakshmana Rao were sworn in as Additional Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday.

Advertisment

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to the new Additional Judges.

"Two new Additional Judges appointed to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh were sworn in on Friday. With their appointment, the strength of High Court Judges has reached 30," said an official release.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna, recommended elevating Sarma and Rao to the Government of India as Additional Judges.

Advertisment

High Court Judges, Advocate General D Srinivas, and others attended the swearing-in ceremony, the release said. PTI STH SSK KH