Two new Dalian rakes arrive in Kolkata for induction into metro railway

Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) Two new Dalian rakes, procured through a global tender, have reached Kolkata for induction into the metro railway, an official statement said.

The rakes reached Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata on March 3.

Coaches of the rakes are being unloaded from the ship and those will be sent to the Noapara car shed, the metro railway statement said on Sunday.

Kolkata Metro introduced Dalian rakes, which have wider doors, more seating capacity and better air conditioning, into service in March 2023. These are manufactured by CNR Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Company in China.

At present, five Dalian rakes are operational along the North-South corridor or New Garia-Dakshineswar corridor. The fleet will increase to seven once the two new rakes are inducted.

However, it has not been specified in which corridor the two new rakes would be inducted, although the North-South (Blue Line) and East-West (Green Line) corridors carry the highest passenger load.

Besides Dalian rakes, Kolkata Metro also operates rakes built by Medha and BHEL.

Kolkata Metro Railway now operates 31 rakes on the Blue Line, 18 on the Green Line, three on the Orange Line and two on the Purple Line. PTI SUS ACD