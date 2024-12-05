Two new executive members nominated to BTC

Kokrajhar, Dec 5 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has nominated two new executive members to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Sajal Kumar Singha and Saikong Basumatary, both members of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA), will join the executive council of the BTC with immediate effect, an official notification said on Thursday.

The decision was taken upon recommendation of the BTC's chief executive member Pramod Boro to bolster the council's efforts to promote development and welfare in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The BTC, established under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, is an autonomous council that governs the BTR.

The strength of the executive council is 15, but two seats were vacant. The council has 40 elected members and six nominated members. PTI DG RBT