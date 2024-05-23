Two new IT parks to be ready in Indore by the end of next year: Official

Indore, May 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government, which is trying to make Indore an information technology hub, is building two new IT parks in the city that are expected to be ready by the end of next year, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

If everything goes according to plan, both IT parks will be ready by December 2025, a senior official of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) said.

Sapna Anurag Jain, executive director of MPIDC’s Indore regional office, told PTI that “IT Park-3” and “IT Park-4” are being constructed in different areas of the city.

She said the “IT Park-3” is being built on about six acres on Khandwa Road. It will have 19 floors and 950 cars can be parked on its premises.

Advertisment

Jain said “IT Park-4” is being constructed on 3,785 square metres in the Electronics Complex at Pardesipura and will also accommodate units of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry.

Jain also said that plans are being made to build “IT Park-5” on Khandwa Road in the city. Apart from this, space has been identified for IT companies, and firms working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres in the proposed industrial area in Barlai.

Officials said the state government has already prepared four IT parks in Indore, which is MP’s financial capital.

Among these, Crystal IT Park has the status of IT SEZ (Special Economic Zone) from where the process of software export started in the year 2012. PTI HWP MAS NR