Two new projects approved to upgrade infrastructure at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) is upgrading the Delhi Assembly's infrastructure with two new projects one of which involves the repair of existing infrastructure while the second is the construction of a gazebo in the chief minister's park, officials said on Thursday.

These projects follow Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's push for infrastructure upgrades.

According to the plan, a project has been approved to repair the toilet blocks in the Assembly hall and MLA lounges along with the upgradation of cabinets in the pantry and the repair of the boundary wall starting near the reception area up to gate number two of the assembly campus. The cost of this project is around Rs 48 lakh.

"A tender has been floated for the project and work will take around one and a half months to complete from the time work is awarded. Other technical interventions are also being made on the campus," a PWD official said.

The PWD will construct a gazebo (seating structure) inside the Chief Minister Park at Delhi Assembly to create a space to sit. The cost of this project is around Rs 30 lakh.

"The structure will be made of pink sandstone, having a height of five metres in an octagonal gazebo design. Between the pillars of the gazebo, 'jali' will be installed under the curved roof according to the design approved by the Assembly authorities," the tender says.

Since taking over as chief minister, Gupta has made a series of announcements on the revamp of the Assembly campus. Earlier, for the end-to-end digitisation process, she signed an MoU last month with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Delhi Assembly. This project will cost around Rs 15 crore and be completed in one and a half months.

This would be the third such intervention after the PWD started working on the digitisation project according to the specifications given by authorities. The other two are the opening of three recreational centres for senior citizens and a project for the construction of a new solar power plant in the past month. PTI SSM SSM KSS KSS