Two new ships for Indian Navy launched

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) Two new ships built for the Indian Navy to augment anti-submarine operations in coastal waters and low-intensity maritime operations were launched here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The two anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) were launched by Neeta Chaudhari, wife of Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, who was the chief guest at the function here.

She named the ships INS Agray and INS Akshay.

The primary role of an ASW SWC is to conduct anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, low-intensity maritime operations and mine-laying operations, a GRSE official said.

Speaking at the launch, chief guest Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said "It is a matter of immense pride that India is among select countries in the world with a capacity to build modern warships, submarines and aircraft carriers." PTI AMR RG