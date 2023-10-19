Two new trains launched in Northeast

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 19 (PTI) To improve rail connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of the country, the Indian Railways on Thursday introduced two new trains in the region and extended the services of two others.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually joined the flagging-off programme from New Delhi, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha were present at Guwahati and Agartala railway stations respectively.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to improve rail connectivity between various parts of northeastern states and major and important cities of India, two new trains were flagged off and the services of two others extended today," Vaishnaw said.

These new train services will benefit passengers who travel frequently for medical, education, business and tourism from the Northeast to other parts of the country as well as within the region, he added.

Fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of Barak Valley, Sarma flagged off 15617/15618 Guwahati-Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express.

The tri-weekly train will run on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, commencing its journey on October 21 from Guwahati at 10 pm and will reach Dullabcherra at 9.45 am the next day.

On the return journey, the train will depart Dullabcherra at 11.10 am on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and reach Guwahati at 11.15 pm the same day.

"It will be the first direct train service between Guwahati and Dullabcherra, bordering Mizoram. It will provide better rail connectivity for the people of the bordering areas of Assam and Mizoram," Sarma said.

Saha flagged off the extension of 12519/12520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express train up to Agartala and new services of daily DEMU train 07688/07687 Agartala-Sabroom-Agartala from Agartala railway station.

The extended service of the express train will commence its regular journey from October 22 at 7.50 am from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and reach Agartala at 5.50 pm on Tuesday.

In its return journey, the train will depart at 7.20 am on Thursday from Agartala and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4.15 pm on Saturday.

"The extension of this train service will connect the capital of Tripura with Mumbai. On the other hand, the introduction of DEMU trains will enhance connectivity for the people of remote areas of Tripura," Saha said.

The Tripura CM also inaugurated an escalator at the Agartala railway station, giving a further boost to the existing passenger amenities.

"This newly constructed escalator will be helpful for senior citizens and patients during boarding of trains and interchanging platforms," he added.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik and state Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury were present during the flagging-off ceremony.

"There was a persistent demand to extend the LTT Express till Agartala, and finally it has been done," Saha added.

He also highlighted the redevelopment of the railway stations at Dharmanagar, Kumarghat and Udaipur in the northeastern state at a cost of Rs 96.6 crore.

Besides, the 12514/12513 Guwahati-Secunderabad-Guwahati Express train was extended up to Silchar and it was flagged off from the station in Barak Valley.

The extended service of the train will commence its regular journey on October 21 at 4.35 pm from Secunderabad in Telangana and reach Silchar at 11.20 pm on Monday.

In its return journey, the train will depart at 7.50 pm on Wednesday from Silchar and reach Secunderabad at 3.35 am on Saturday.

"It will be the first direct train service between Silchar in Barak Valley and Secunderabad," Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said. PTI TR PS TR ACD