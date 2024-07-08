Two newly elected Maharashtra MLCs sworn in

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Two newly-elected members of the Maharashtra legislative council were sworn in on Monday.

The third new member, Kishor Darade, from the Nashik Teachers constituency, could not reach Mumbai for the ceremony due to heavy rains.

Deputy chairperson of the Council, Neelam Gorhe, administered the oath to the BJP's Niranjan Davkhare and Jagannath Motiram Abhyankar of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena's Kishor Darade could not be present for the ceremony due to heavy rains in his region, she said.

Davkhare won his third term for the council from the Konkan Graduates constituency, while former bureaucrat Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Teachers seat. PTI ND ARU